National Council election: Almost one in five not entitled to vote

Number of eligible voters is actually falling

In 2002, the proportion of non-eligible voters in the total population of voting age (then 18 years) was still nine percent, according to an APA analysis of data from Statistics Austria. At that time, 560,000 of the total 6.4 million inhabitants of voting age were not eligible to vote as of January 1. In the 22 years since then, the number of non-eligible voters has grown continuously and significantly faster than the number of eligible voters, which has actually fallen recently.