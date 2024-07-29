Sentenced to prison
Bosnian trio broke into 48 homes
The confessed "professional criminals", as the public prosecutor called them, received multi-year prison sentences after their series of burglaries. They caused almost 300,000 in damage.
They "traveled to Austria to break in", described the public prosecutor at the trial on Monday in Salzburg Regional Court, describing the three accused Bosnians (56, 44, 33) as "professional criminals".
Lack of money as a motive
Fitting: the working trio used free weekends for their series of burglaries. They broke into 48 houses between July 2023 and February 2024 - mainly in Flachgau and neighboring Upper Austria. Shoe prints, several DNA traces and the same modus operandi always gave the Bosnians away.
I needed the money. I have debts.
The six-time convict probably had the idea - the other two were facing criminal court for the first time. "I needed the money. I have debts," the more experienced criminal explained the motive. The other two defendants said similar things. One of the two previously blameless also said: "I've never done this before in my life."
The three divided the tasks between them: The youngest was the driver, the other two entered the houses and stole mainly money and jewelry. In the end, the court assumed a loss of just under 300,000 euros. After the confessions, the sentences were clear: the Bosnian, who already had a criminal record, must serve five years in prison, the others received three and a half and two and a half years in prison - not legally binding.
