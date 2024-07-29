LIVE: Foidl in mountain bike cross-country action

Maximilian Foidl will be competing for Austria on the mountain bike course in Elancourt. The Tyrolean wants to significantly improve on his 17th place at the Tokyo Olympics. "My goal is a top ten result. I've already proven this year that I can do it. But everything has to come together," said Foidl. At the start of the season, the 28-year-old achieved his best World Cup result to date with a twelfth place. "Since then, I haven't quite been able to call it up. But my form is good and I'm hoping for a bit of a runaway day in Paris."