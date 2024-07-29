Vorteilswelt
Olympic cycling

LIVE: Foidl in mountain bike cross-country action

29.07.2024 14:23

Maximilian Foidl is now in action in the mountain bike cross-country. The Tyrolean wants to significantly improve on his 17th place in the Tokyo Olympics. "My goal is a top ten result. I've already proven this year that I can do that. But everything has to come together," says Foidl. At the start of the season, the 28-year-old achieved his best World Cup result to date with a twelfth place.

Tom Pidcock wants to land the next Olympic gold medal in mountain biking despite recently recovering from a coronavirus infection. The Briton is considered the favorite for the title on Monday despite his Covid-related withdrawal from the Tour de France. Although the 24-year-old road pro only occasionally rides off-road, he usually clearly sets the pace in his appearances. Like when he won the 2023 World Championships or the two World Cups he contested and won this year.

Here is the LIVESTATE:

Maximilian Foidl will be competing for Austria on the mountain bike course in Elancourt. The Tyrolean wants to significantly improve on his 17th place at the Tokyo Olympics. "My goal is a top ten result. I've already proven this year that I can do it. But everything has to come together," said Foidl. At the start of the season, the 28-year-old achieved his best World Cup result to date with a twelfth place. "Since then, I haven't quite been able to call it up. But my form is good and I'm hoping for a bit of a runaway day in Paris."

Folgen Sie uns auf