Major war with Lebanon looms after rocket attack

Rocket probably had a different target

Fearing their revenge, Hezbollah denies being responsible for the attack. However, Israeli and American experts have no doubt that Hezbollah is to blame: The Iranian Falak-1 missile used, with 53 kilograms of explosives, is only used by Hezbollah. As these missiles are not very accurate, it is assumed that the projectile was actually intended to hit an Israeli military camp on Mount Hermon. The Israeli counter-attacks were not long in coming, but for the time being they were still "on target", if this expression may be used in this context. Prime Minister Netanyahu was still on his flight back from the USA at the time.