Sheer rage at the referee: “She killed me!”

"Where is the fairness?"

"When I asked her for an explanation, she turned around and left," said the Georgian, who felt disadvantaged just like three years ago. "Where is the fairness? [...] For the second time already, like in Tokyo, the referees are killing me." His life had already been destroyed back then and he had almost ended his career, but he "came back, became world number one, prepared for the Olympic Games - "and it killed me".