Janine’s murder: trial starts this Tuesday

Suspects accused each other

The two defendants had completely different versions of what had happened there. According to the testimony of the second defendant, the alleged murderer is said to have announced the crime with the words "I'll break her neck now". After this failed, he strangled the woman for several minutes and shouted "Die already!". Only when she stopped moving did the first defendant let go of her. Janine G. must - according to the coroner's findings - have choked on her own vomit while lying unconscious on the floor.