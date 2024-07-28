“Sister Act”: A little dance with the Pope

Performers surpass themselves in solo interludes

After "Evita", the musical director is once again Oswald Sallaberger. Sallaberger, known as a renowned violinist and Wagner interpreter, seems to enjoy his foray into the musical genre and is extremely pleased with it, which benefits the audience during the vocal interludes and allows some of the performers to almost surpass themselves during their solo interludes. Milan-born Vanni Viscusi has a lot to do as choreographer in this piece. A major task here is certainly to harmonize the physically and age-wise different "nuns" through dance. He has evidently succeeded in doing this admirably.