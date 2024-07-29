Magical wedding vows for Thommy and Amélie

When you get right down to it, the two exceptional Austrian artists and magicians Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass are actually husband and wife. They tied the knot in Las Vegas on October 30, 2022. However, this happened after no fewer than 500 shows in which the two Lower Austrians had appeared on stage as stars of the "America's Got Talent Vegas Live" show. So it was quite spontaneous, without friends or family, very intimate, very quiet - only Magic Dog "Koni Hundini" witnessed the (wedding) ceremony.