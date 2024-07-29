With Ina Regen & Co.
Magical wedding vows for Thommy and Amélie
Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass solemnly said "I do" in Styria - the "Krone" has all the pictures of the magician duo's dream wedding, who were able to hold their wedding dance to the sounds of Ina Regen and Alle Achtung. Fireworks and Hawaiian shirts were also a must ...
When you get right down to it, the two exceptional Austrian artists and magicians Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass are actually husband and wife. They tied the knot in Las Vegas on October 30, 2022. However, this happened after no fewer than 500 shows in which the two Lower Austrians had appeared on stage as stars of the "America's Got Talent Vegas Live" show. So it was quite spontaneous, without friends or family, very intimate, very quiet - only Magic Dog "Koni Hundini" witnessed the (wedding) ceremony.
However, things looked very different this weekend. They made up for the once planned romantic wedding celebration. Around 100 guests gathered at the Kolleritsch winery and winegrowers' hotel in the Styrian community of Tieschen with its 1200 inhabitants, some of whom even flew in by helicopter ...
"It's simply wonderful to celebrate a day like this with family and friends, the people who are closest to our hearts," said Amélie and Thommy, visibly moved by the amount of love they received before, during and after the ceremony.
The lavish celebration, which lasted several days, kicked off with a Hawaiian night before the ceremony itself took place on a lake - accompanied by performances by artist friends such as Alle Achtung and Ina Regen.
They are now enjoying their honeymoon in Austria before enchanting their fans with "Magic in Vienna" at the Vienna State Opera on August 24 and 25.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.