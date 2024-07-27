Vorteilswelt
No peace

Lavrov on the war: Russia will not capitulate

Nachrichten
27.07.2024 13:46

While Beijing is trying to mediate neutrally between the parties in the Ukraine war, a damper is now being put on things. Following a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Laos, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has once again emphasized that Moscow insists on its war aims in Ukraine.

comment0 Kommentare

Contrary to demands from the West, Russia will not capitulate, Lavrov remained stubborn at a press conference in Vientiane at the end of the foreign ministers' meeting of the Asean states. All objectives of the war, including the prevention of NATO bases in Ukraine, would be achieved.

"There is no doubt about that," said the chief diplomat with conviction. The meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) was also attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Laos is chairing the Southeast Asian community of states this year.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (Bild: APA/AFP/Sai Aung MAIN)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
(Bild: APA/AFP/Sai Aung MAIN)

Lavrov said that he had been informed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about his meeting in Beijing with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. Kuleba had then declared his readiness for peace negotiations with Russia, but also emphasized that Kiev saw no interest from Moscow. In response, the Russian minister reiterated that President Volodymyr Zelensky himself had issued a decree banning his leadership from negotiating with Russia under Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Moscow and Kiev also accuse each other of not being seriously interested in negotiations.

Russia's chief diplomat Sergei Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Russia's chief diplomat Sergei Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

South East Asia is becoming a powder keg
The Russian minister also met with South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae Yul to discuss the situation on the Korean peninsula. Kremlin leader Putin had recently visited North Korea. Cho Tae Yul had asked for the meeting.

Lavrov complained to journalists that the overall situation in South-East Asia was worsening. "There are many signals and signs of an escalating confrontation. In fact, if NATO advances here, the alliance will bring with it all the evils of the Euro-Atlantic security system," he warned. The system aims to maintain the dominance of the USA and its allies.

The Kremlin politician also expressed his alarm at the possible deployment of US missiles in the region. The states in South East Asia have no interest in a confrontation, he noted. Russia repeatedly accuses NATO of not being a defensive alliance, but of aiming to stir up conflicts for its own self-preservation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

