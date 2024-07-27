Lavrov on the war: Russia will not capitulate

Lavrov said that he had been informed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about his meeting in Beijing with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. Kuleba had then declared his readiness for peace negotiations with Russia, but also emphasized that Kiev saw no interest from Moscow. In response, the Russian minister reiterated that President Volodymyr Zelensky himself had issued a decree banning his leadership from negotiating with Russia under Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Moscow and Kiev also accuse each other of not being seriously interested in negotiations.