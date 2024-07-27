“Unforgivable!” F1 change causes waves to rise

Dejected and angry

"I am deeply saddened and upset by Alpine's recent decision to move away from Renault's F1 engines and towards Mercedes. As a former employee, this outcome hits me particularly hard," writes Pierre Chauty, the team's former legal manager, in an angry post on LinkedIn. "This situation is a direct result of the disastrous leadership of Luca de Meo, the CEO of the Renault Group. De Meo's failure to recognize and correct the mistakes made for more than two and a half years by Laurent Rossi (editor's note: had to leave as Alpine CEO a year ago) is unforgivable!"