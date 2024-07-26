Citizens’ consultation in Forchtenstein canceled for the time being

ÖVP accusation: question changed overnight

In June, an agreement was finally reached to hold a public consultation, and the question was to be decided by the municipal council on Thursday. In the end, this did not happen - the ÖVP left the meeting. The decisive factor was the wording of the question on the ballot paper. According to the ÖVP, SPÖ local leader Knaak would have changed the wording of the question overnight in such a way that it would have been almost impossible to differentiate between the two variants.