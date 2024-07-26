Promise kept
Gabi Sprickler donates 4000 euros to the femail association
Gabi Sprickler-Falschlunger, former chairwoman of the Vorarlberg SPÖ, was awarded the Vorarlberg Women's Prize in the spring. At the time, she promised to donate the prize money. Now the doctor is using it to support a project for free contraception and contraceptive advice.
The first nationwide model region for free contraception advice and contraceptives will be launched in Vorarlberg in the fall. In the run-up to this, Sprickler-Falschlunger presented the femail association with a donation of 4000 euros. The money will be used to financially support the pilot and research project, in which up to 3,500 women in Vorarlberg will receive free contraceptives.
"The fact that women in Vorarlberg have access to free contraceptives is an important and long overdue offer. For me, this demand is and has always been a major personal concern. That's why it was clear to me that I would support the pilot project and femail," explained the former SPÖ party chairwoman.
Lea Putz-Erath, Managing Director of femail, is delighted with the additional funding: "The donation is an important addition to the project budget. We are very pleased about this donation and the support in terms of improving the framework conditions for women's health in Austria."
Unique opportunity for nationwide solution
With the model region for free contraceptive advice and contraceptives, another important milestone towards a self-determined life for Vorarlberg's women has been achieved following the provision of abortions in hospitals, emphasizes Sprickler-Falschlunger. "For many women, the issue of contraception is always associated with financial pressure. The elimination of cost issues means more freedom of choice for these women, more self-determination and therefore also more opportunities to shape their lives."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
