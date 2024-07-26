Gabi Sprickler donates 4000 euros to the femail association

Unique opportunity for nationwide solution

With the model region for free contraceptive advice and contraceptives, another important milestone towards a self-determined life for Vorarlberg's women has been achieved following the provision of abortions in hospitals, emphasizes Sprickler-Falschlunger. "For many women, the issue of contraception is always associated with financial pressure. The elimination of cost issues means more freedom of choice for these women, more self-determination and therefore also more opportunities to shape their lives."