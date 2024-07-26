Viennese gang of youths stole luxury cars to show off

The mastermind of the whole operation: an 18-year-old Viennese, who made a life confession in the trial, defended by lawyer Lukas Hruby. "We stole them to pretend they were our cars," he admits. One by one, the presiding judge presents him with car after car; he confirms each one. Only in the case of a Skoda RS, which the gang is said to have stolen at the end of January, does he intervene: they would never have targeted a vehicle like that, it was too cheap ...