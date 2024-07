Men’s individual time trial from 16.30 LIVE

Großschartner: "Can race well"

Defending champion Primoz Roglic was not nominated, his Slovenian compatriot and Tour dominator Tadej Pogacar would have only ridden the road race, but canceled at the beginning of the week. This opens up the chances for the competition, Großschartner assessed himself as follows. "It's unrealistic for me to say that I want to race for a medal, but I do think that I can compete well."