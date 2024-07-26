Vorteilswelt
Redevelopment impossible

Damage too great: final end for Roßlochklamm gorge

Nachrichten
26.07.2024 10:52

Bitter news from the Mürzer Oberland Nature Park: the popular Roßlochklamm gorge will be closed for good. The damage caused by wind and rockfalls is too great and renovation would be far too expensive. An alternative is now being considered.

The two-kilometre-long, narrow and wildly romantic gorge near Mürzsteg (municipality of Neuberg an der Mürz) was a popular adventure trail, especially for families. It was even named "Theme Trail of the Year" in 2014. 

The disaster began in 2018: strong winds caused major damage and trees were uprooted. This was followed by a rockfall the previous year: a boulder weighing around 300 kilograms crashed to the ground and the gorge had to be closed.

The effects of the capricious weather of recent years have left their visible mark.

Naturpark-Geschäftsführer Andreas Steininger

Restoration is unfinanceable
After another inspection these days, the bitter news followed on Friday: "Restoration is no longer possible, the gorge will be permanently closed as a theme trail, it is inaccessible for safety reasons," says Nature Park Managing Director Andreas Steininger

Safety nets would have to be installed and massive rock clearance work carried out. This work would cost at least several hundred thousand euros and cannot be financed - maintenance has so far been carried out on a voluntary basis and no entrance fee is charged for the theme trail.

In addition, it could not be guaranteed that appropriate safety measures would not have to be carried out again in two to three years' time. The steel nets would also deprive the gorge of its charm.

An alternative is being sought
All stations in the gorge are to be removed by next year. Steininger: "However, the nature park is planning to build a family-friendly themed trail in the Frein area in some form." Constructive talks are already being held with the Federal Forestry Office as the landowner. 

Bärenschützklamm gorge: opening delayed
The Bärenschützklamm gorge near Mixnitz is probably a cautionary tale for the people of Mürztal: a fatal rockfall occurred there in 2020 and three people lost their lives. The renovation work cost more than 1.5 million euros and is extremely complex. The planned reopening date has already had to be postponed several times, and even the most recent date of August is not certain.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jakob Traby
