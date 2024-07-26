Damage too great: final end for Roßlochklamm gorge

Bärenschützklamm gorge: opening delayed

The Bärenschützklamm gorge near Mixnitz is probably a cautionary tale for the people of Mürztal: a fatal rockfall occurred there in 2020 and three people lost their lives. The renovation work cost more than 1.5 million euros and is extremely complex. The planned reopening date has already had to be postponed several times, and even the most recent date of August is not certain.