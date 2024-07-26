Carinthian club threatens highest bankruptcy of all time

Josef's tips for Didi? "The Draßburgers are a completely new squad, having replaced 21 players. They first have to find their feet," explains Josef Kühbauer, who has taken care of a training ground for the WAC. The "Wolves" only set off on Friday morning, occupying day rooms in the nearby Hotel Müllner. "No matter how or what - nothing will happen to Didi. It's inconceivable that anything could go wrong," says Josef. Didi Kühbauer himself emphasizes: "We don't underestimate anyone. But there would be no excuse if it didn't work out!"