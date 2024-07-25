ÖFB Cup highlight
“Taking part is everything” has long been a thing of the past
Bischofshofen wants to stand up to Bundesliga team Hartberg in the ÖFB Cup and celebrate a soccer festival. For Wals-Grünau, the Cup is the reward for their hard work. Julian Feiser wants to make it as difficult as possible for his buddy Domenik Schierl.
With Hartberg and Austria Lustenau, Bischofshofen and Wals-Grünau have tough opponents ahead of them today (both 19) in the ÖFB Cup. However, the Olympic idea of "taking part is everything" has long been a thing of the past for the Western League teams.
The Salzburg underdogs certainly have what it takes to scare the favorites. "We want to play with courage and conviction. We won't hide," says BSK coach Thomas Schnöll, clearly setting the tone against the team from Eastern Styria. His coaching team has analyzed several of the Bundesliga club's games in recent days and knows: "If we have a very good day and Hartberg don't have such a good one, something is certainly possible. We want to take the fun out of playing soccer." The anticipation among the Pongau team is naturally great, as BSK want to celebrate a big soccer festival in front of their own fans.
"You don't play that often"
The clash with the relegated Bundesliga side - who will face Lukas Buchegger in League Two, the defender is moving from Kuchl to St. Pölten - is also giving the Grünauers butterflies in their stomachs. "The anticipation is huge. You don't play in the ÖFB Cup that often. For us, it's also a reward for the last six months," says a delighted Julian Feiser. He is also looking forward to a reunion with Domenik Schierl in the Lustenau goal: "We know each other from before, we only met recently, so of course the banter started."
During the 90 minutes, however, Lustenau should have nothing to laugh about. "We definitely want to make it as difficult as possible for them!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.