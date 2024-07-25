“Taking part is everything” has long been a thing of the past

The Salzburg underdogs certainly have what it takes to scare the favorites. "We want to play with courage and conviction. We won't hide," says BSK coach Thomas Schnöll, clearly setting the tone against the team from Eastern Styria. His coaching team has analyzed several of the Bundesliga club's games in recent days and knows: "If we have a very good day and Hartberg don't have such a good one, something is certainly possible. We want to take the fun out of playing soccer." The anticipation among the Pongau team is naturally great, as BSK want to celebrate a big soccer festival in front of their own fans.