Hartberg's addition
A “new Entrup” from the city of goal scorers
Curtain up for the new Entrup! With the Croatian striker Patrik Mijic, one of 15 new arrivals, Hartberg have apparently acquired a promising replacement for the goalscorer who left for LASK. The figures of the goalscorer from Slovenia's cup winners Rogaska give hope ahead of his cup debut in Bischofshofen on Friday.
Like Mijic, former Sturm and Rapid bomber Deni Alar comes from Slavonski Brod, a town of 50,000 inhabitants on the Sava - and not only him: "Mario Mandzukic and Ivica Olic also come from my home town," grins Patrik, "a real goal-scoring town. I have something to prove there."
How does he see himself as a player? "I'm someone who likes to score goals, but my first mission is to help the team. I do everything the coach asks - the priority is to score points."
Why did he change clubs even though he won the cup with Rogaska and scored eleven goals in the spring? "My club had problems with its license and was relegated to the fourth division. That's how I got in touch with Hartberg, which seemed to be the right place for me to take the next step in my career."
He gained a year and a half of experience in Austria at Dornbirn and Horn: "I know the style, there's a lot of intensity, lots of fights, lots of duels. That suits me!"
Hartberg's new player doesn't want to talk about his strengths, but following in the footsteps of Max Entrup is a challenge: "It won't be easy, because he scored a lot of goals. But I'll do my best to maybe even score more often than him. We'll see!" Uruguay star Edinson Cavani is his great role model, otherwise he raves about Spain's La Liga: "They play the best soccer in the world."
His goals in Hartberg are ambitious: "I think we can fight for Europe. Last year the club came close. This year we can do it. I also want to get as far as possible in the Cup. Maybe we'll even win it, like I did last year with Rogaska."
Even though Bischofshofen (6th in the RL West) only comes from the third division, the 186 cm tall striker is on his guard: "Anything is possible in the cup. Of course we are the favorites, but we first have to prove that on the pitch." Hartberg won the last meeting in 2018 7:1 in a test.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
