A “new Entrup” from the city of goal scorers

Hartberg's new player doesn't want to talk about his strengths, but following in the footsteps of Max Entrup is a challenge: "It won't be easy, because he scored a lot of goals. But I'll do my best to maybe even score more often than him. We'll see!" Uruguay star Edinson Cavani is his great role model, otherwise he raves about Spain's La Liga: "They play the best soccer in the world."