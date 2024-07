New line-up in Austria’s dressage team

"Up until this last health check, the gelding had made a very good impression in training. Animal welfare always comes first for us, so we can't take any risks and fortunately we have horses in the squad that are in top condition and can move up," explained Austria's team manager Diana Wünschek in an ÖOC statement on Thursday. The 41-year-old Upper Austrian rider Lehfellner will be competing with his 14-year-old Oldenburg gelding Roberto Carlos MT.