Benko complains:
“Being hunted by detectives halfway around the world”
Financial juggler René Benko has lost his case against "Der Spiegel" in two court instances. This is the result of a decision - not yet legally binding - by the Hanseatic Higher Regional Court of Hamburg on July 22, which is available to the "Krone".
The German news magazine had reported at the beginning of May that the ruling house of Abu Dhabi felt its honor had been insulted and, as the "highly exclusive backer" of the financially ailing Signa Group, was "currently putting pressure on the Austrian ex-billionaire".
It said: "According to information from Spiegel, the family of Abu Dhabi's ruler Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, who is also President of the United Arab Emirates, is demanding a lot of money back from Benko." Among other things, it is about loans of 713 million euros that the sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, controlled by the ruling family, has put into Benko's opaque Signa construct.
Benko took action against Der Spiegel and wanted the court to issue a temporary injunction against this reporting. First in Cologne. Then in Hamburg, where the application was initially rejected by the regional court and now also by the higher regional court.
Benko's remarkable argumentation
What is particularly remarkable about the whole affair is a quote from the reasoning: Benko had apparently argued before the German judges that, based on the "Spiegel" report, the ruling family sensed fraud. And that he, Benko, had thus caused the ruling family to lose face. That is why he, Benko, "is now being hunted by detectives halfway around the world and needs bodyguards". The "Spiegel" article was nevertheless not defamatory, according to the Higher Regional Court, "because that is not the subject of the dispute".
In any case, this court footnote is an occasion to take a closer look at Benko's personal bodyguard.
Large number of bodyguards
According to information from "Krone", the real estate speculator, who was once given access to the Arab world by former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, already had a large number of bodyguards and security guards long before this "Spiegel" report. Since the collapse of the Signa conglomerate and Benko's own bankruptcy, his bodyguards have apparently been financed by one of the private foundations.
If this is the case, the foundation's board members could sooner or later have some explaining to do: René Benko is not one of the beneficiaries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.