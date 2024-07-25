Vorteilswelt
Charges filed

Dead dogs now a case for the public prosecutor

Nachrichten
25.07.2024 09:15

Ten days after the agonizing death of two dogs on a site belonging to the Austrian Association for German Shepherds in Aurach am Hongar (Upper Austria) - as reported by the "Krone" - the justice system is now involved. Animal rights activists filed a statement of facts with the public prosecutor's office on Thursday and charged the dog owner with cruelty to animals. 

comment0 Kommentare

The lawyer for the Pfotenhilfe association believes that the owner has committed the offence of cruelty to animals under Section 222 of the German Criminal Code. "It is common knowledge that dogs can have serious problems in vehicles at high temperatures after just a few minutes and it can quickly become life-threatening," says Jürgen Stadler from Pfotenhilfe. 

The animal drama occurred on this farm in Aurach am Hongar. (Bild: Matthias Lauber/laumat.at)
The animal drama occurred on this farm in Aurach am Hongar.
(Bild: Matthias Lauber/laumat.at)

There are also accusations of suppression of evidence
This at least fulfills the conditional intent required for criminal liability, for which the legislator now provides for up to two years imprisonment in cases of cruelty to animals, it is said. Due to the rapid disposal of the carcasses, the lawyer also expressed suspicion of suppression of evidence according to § 295 StGB, for which a sentence of one year applies.

The disposal of the carcasses makes it impossible for the authorities to determine the cause of death. The owner of the two German shepherds recently told the "Krone" newspaper that she suspected that her dogs may have been poisoned. 

"Only prison sentences are a deterrent"
Jürgen Stadler from Pfotenhilfe says: "The fact that there was obviously an attempt to cover up the agonizing death struggle of these helpless dogs makes matters worse and casts an even poorer light on the events and the value of animals at such already suspicious dog handling events. The Animal Welfare Act is not strict enough here, as it only provides for fines. However, only prison sentences are a deterrent. It is a well-known grievance that dogs are illegally locked up in narrow boxes for many hours at 'dog sport' events. Transport boxes or trailers are only permitted for transportation." 

