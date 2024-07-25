Charges filed
Dead dogs now a case for the public prosecutor
Ten days after the agonizing death of two dogs on a site belonging to the Austrian Association for German Shepherds in Aurach am Hongar (Upper Austria) - as reported by the "Krone" - the justice system is now involved. Animal rights activists filed a statement of facts with the public prosecutor's office on Thursday and charged the dog owner with cruelty to animals.
The lawyer for the Pfotenhilfe association believes that the owner has committed the offence of cruelty to animals under Section 222 of the German Criminal Code. "It is common knowledge that dogs can have serious problems in vehicles at high temperatures after just a few minutes and it can quickly become life-threatening," says Jürgen Stadler from Pfotenhilfe.
There are also accusations of suppression of evidence
This at least fulfills the conditional intent required for criminal liability, for which the legislator now provides for up to two years imprisonment in cases of cruelty to animals, it is said. Due to the rapid disposal of the carcasses, the lawyer also expressed suspicion of suppression of evidence according to § 295 StGB, for which a sentence of one year applies.
The disposal of the carcasses makes it impossible for the authorities to determine the cause of death. The owner of the two German shepherds recently told the "Krone" newspaper that she suspected that her dogs may have been poisoned.
"Only prison sentences are a deterrent"
Jürgen Stadler from Pfotenhilfe says: "The fact that there was obviously an attempt to cover up the agonizing death struggle of these helpless dogs makes matters worse and casts an even poorer light on the events and the value of animals at such already suspicious dog handling events. The Animal Welfare Act is not strict enough here, as it only provides for fines. However, only prison sentences are a deterrent. It is a well-known grievance that dogs are illegally locked up in narrow boxes for many hours at 'dog sport' events. Transport boxes or trailers are only permitted for transportation."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.