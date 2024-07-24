US election campaign
“Nobody dares to run against Harris”
Nobody dares to run against Kamala Harris now, because that would split the Democrats, says political scientist and US expert Heinz Gärtner in the krone.tv talk. "That would be suicide for the Democrats in this case."
It would have been interesting to have an open party convention to find the right candidate for the Democrats. But now it is almost certain: Kamala Harris will enter the race for the party. The 59-year-old is currently experiencing a real boom. In just 24 hours, she was able to record a record number of donations. This also shows how nervous donors were beforehand about Joseph Biden's candidacy, says political scientist Gärtner.
"The Democrats were lulled into a false sense of security. Biden was allowed to run without being tested. It was only during the televised debate that it became clear how weak he actually is." Of course he will now be showered with praise. However, the enormous sums of donations now show what was previously withheld.
Appropriate time for handover a year ago
According to the US expert, Biden should have handed over his presidency to Harris during the mid-term elections. "That would have been an appropriate time a year ago and Kamala Harris would have had the presidential bonus." Now, however, it is probably too late to give up the presidency. "The Republicans are calling for this, but it would be interpreted as giving in to the Republicans." In addition, Joe Biden has also been kind of pushed through the last two years, "so he'll make it through the last few months as well."
Harris has her strengths
Kamala Harris probably doesn't have the charisma that a Barack Obama has and probably won't generate the same enthusiasm, says Gärtner. "She may not be the best, but she is the only possible candidate for the Democratic Party. And she has her advantages, as a woman who comes from an immigrant family, which she should play up." She is definitely more credible than Joe Biden on the important issue of abortion. She is more likely to have difficulties with the issue of immigration and migration.
