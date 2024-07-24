“Nobody dares to run against Harris”

Appropriate time for handover a year ago

According to the US expert, Biden should have handed over his presidency to Harris during the mid-term elections. "That would have been an appropriate time a year ago and Kamala Harris would have had the presidential bonus." Now, however, it is probably too late to give up the presidency. "The Republicans are calling for this, but it would be interpreted as giving in to the Republicans." In addition, Joe Biden has also been kind of pushed through the last two years, "so he'll make it through the last few months as well."