Victory in Kitz: “The best day of my life!”

But the visibly battered red-white-red top player was always chasing in a crazy third round, countered, but lost in the tiebreak. "Bitter. But I was in pain again right from the start." Haglund's sydrome in both heels, but stronger in the left one. "It's no fun like this in the long run, and certainly no point," Ofner admitted, "I'll have to see after the Olympics. But I don't want another operation." Despite the physical and therefore psychological handicap, "Ofi" is really looking forward to the Games in Paris. "A childhood dream."