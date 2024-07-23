SOS Children's Village
Two new residential groups for 14 young people
The crises of recent years - the pandemic, war in Ukraine and inflation - have not left Vorarlberg's children and young people unscathed. Mental stress among young people has increased significantly. The staff at the SOS Children's Village in Vorarlberg are also aware of the problems kids are facing.
In recent years, the SOS Children's Village has expanded its services for young people, offering various care options. In future, these services will also be rolled out for younger children in order to cover all age groups. Specifically, two new residential groups are planned. In the coming year, there will be an additional residential group for children with six places. There are also plans for one for teenagers with eight places.
Searching for a location
It remains to be seen where these facilities will be located. Those responsible at the SOS Children's Village are still looking for suitable barrier-free properties in the Oberland region. So far, there are two residential groups for young people in Dornbirn and Bregenz, as well as "supervised external living". Adolescents and young adults live there in their own four walls and are supported on their way to independence.
In its anniversary year - the SOS Children's Village is celebrating its 75th birthday this year - Wolfgang Arming, SOS Children's Village Director in Vorarlberg, sees his organization facing major challenges: "Whether poverty, inflation, mental health, school problems - the range of stresses for families and their children is huge. Our mission is to continue to take a good look at what children, young people and families need to avoid slipping into hopelessness. They need a safe environment and real prospects."
Fears for the future
There are great fears about the future with regard to climate change, for example. The SOS Children's Village is addressing this in a very practical way: the facilities are gradually being equipped with renewable energy. Just recently, a PV system was installed on the roof of the residential group in Bregenz in order to save CO2.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
