How to keep your brain healthy and fit

How to protect your brain

Consideration must also be given to measures that can further reduce minor and serious brain injuries, such as mandatory helmets for e-scooters, e-bikes, etc. In addition to the known consequences of severe brain injuries, repeated minor brain injuries should not be underestimated, as they can often lead to neurodegenerative diseases or epilepsy years later.

Danger of environmental pollutants

Dr. Schnider: "The importance of pesticides for the increase in neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's should not be underestimated. A rethink and open discourse in all areas of our society would be useful here." From a neurology perspective, this was not sufficiently recognized in the recent discussion regarding the reduction of pesticide exposure and the glyphosate ban.