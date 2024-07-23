Due to terror threat
NATO appoints Special Representative for Africa & Middle East
NATO is strengthening its commitment in the Middle East and Africa with a special representative. Activities by terrorist organizations are seen as the main threat from the region.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg selected the Spaniard Javier Colomina for the post, as announced by the defense alliance in Brussels. He was previously Assistant Secretary General for Security Policy and Stoltenberg's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia.
The strengthening of NATO's commitment in the Middle East and Africa was approved by the heads of state and government of the 32 alliance countries at the summit meeting in Washington two weeks ago.
NATO wants to be a point of contact
The final declaration stated that the aim was to promote security and stability in the region through partnerships and thus contribute to peace and prosperity. The new Special Representative should serve as NATO's central point of contact for the region and coordinate efforts.
Specifically, it was also agreed to strengthen the coordination center for the South in Naples and the NATO regional representation in Kuwait as well as to open a liaison office in Jordan's capital Amman.
