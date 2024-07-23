Matthäus: “Uli Hoeneß is under enormous pressure”

"Would have done everything to keep Alaba"

Some of the transfer decisions made under Hoeneß were also the wrong ones, Matthäus believes, which is why the club absolutely must keep Joshua Kimmich: "He has shaped the club in recent years, he is a face of FC Bayern, and you can't buy faces. I would have done anything to keep David Alaba, and I would have done anything to keep Toni Kroos ten years ago." With numerous new additions - including on the coaching bench - Munich are set for a shake-up. It will be interesting to see whether the changes made will actually bring the desired success and whether the pressure on Hoeneß will diminish ...