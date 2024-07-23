Upheaval in Munich
Matthäus: “Uli Hoeneß is under enormous pressure”
For decades, Uli Hoeneß set the tone at Säbener Straße, but now Max Eberl and Christoph Freund are in charge at FC Bayern. However, Lothar Matthäus is convinced that this does not mean that the honorary president is not under pressure.
"In recent years, Uli has often criticized and attacked me for what I have said about FC Bayern. With his speech at the club's anniversary in Seligenporten, he vindicated me," said the expert in his Sky column. Hoeneß reviewed everything that had gone wrong in recent years and thus underlined Matthäus' statements.
Although the former Bayern player understands that the 72-year-old is still involved in the business of the German record champions, he believes it is the wrong approach. "He's entitled to put his foot down, but why always on the outside?" criticizes Matthäus. "Uli may be the man behind the club, but he's no longer the boss. We can no longer change Uli and he has every right to speak out, but he often causes unrest." Just a few days ago, Hoeneß expressed his disapproval of FC Bayern's transfer plans ("We don't have a moneybags").
In addition, the former board boss is noticeably nervous due to his failures in recent years. "Uli has let Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic do their thing. He doesn't want anything to go wrong again. Hoeneß' worries and fears are becoming visible. He has hired Kahn and Salihamidzic, and he has put his hook behind Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel. But unlike in the past, these decisions have no longer worked out. That's why Hoeneß is also under enormous pressure."
"Would have done everything to keep Alaba"
Some of the transfer decisions made under Hoeneß were also the wrong ones, Matthäus believes, which is why the club absolutely must keep Joshua Kimmich: "He has shaped the club in recent years, he is a face of FC Bayern, and you can't buy faces. I would have done anything to keep David Alaba, and I would have done anything to keep Toni Kroos ten years ago." With numerous new additions - including on the coaching bench - Munich are set for a shake-up. It will be interesting to see whether the changes made will actually bring the desired success and whether the pressure on Hoeneß will diminish ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.