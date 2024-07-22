Millionaire’s son beats victim and torches car

Victim beaten, coerced and humiliated

This is not the only crime the teenager is accused of. The trial is also about a case of grievous bodily harm, coercion and robbery. On the evening of 26 January 2023, the two defendants and other friends, some of whom were underage, met up with a young man of the same age whom they knew on the Schafberg. "We knew that we wanted to hurt him if he came up," the millionaire's son confessed on this point too. Why? He couldn't explain. He didn't have a specific problem with him, but someone else in the group did. It was obviously about a girl.