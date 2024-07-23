Vorteilswelt
Summer theater in Lower Austria

When emotions strain the laugh muscles

Nachrichten
23.07.2024 11:00

The series of premieres at the Lower Austrian Theater Festival is slowly coming to an end. But with Langenlois, Stockerau and Mödling, there are more summer entertainment highlights on the program in the coming days.

comment0 Kommentare

From July 25, the motto at the Langenlois operetta is: "Come to Varasdin!". With "Countess Mariza" by Emmerich Kálmán, not only catchy melodies but also "a really good piece" await the audience on the 100th anniversary of the classic.

One hit chases the next 
Two people in an existential crisis that affects an entire society - a story full of emotion that is nevertheless highly amusing. "Kálmán proves that topical issues have always been the best fodder for good theater. And also for the best operettas. And that's exactly what Mariza is. One of the best operettas," says director Peter Lund. In addition to artistic director Christoph Wagner-Trenkwitz, the cast includes Oliver Ringelhahn as Tassilo, Cornelia Horak in the role of Mariza and folk opera favorite Marco Di Sapia as Populescu.

Operetta Langenlois presents "Countess Mariza" with Cornelia Horak, Oliver Ringelhahn, Marco di Sapia, Erwin Belakowitsch, Ulrike Steinsky, Tina Jaeger and artistic director Christoph Wagner Trenkwitz.
Operetta Langenlois presents "Countess Mariza" with Cornelia Horak, Oliver Ringelhahn, Marco di Sapia, Erwin Belakowitsch, Ulrike Steinsky, Tina Jaeger and artistic director Christoph Wagner Trenkwitz.
(Bild: Barbara Palffy)
(Bild: Barbara Palffy)
(Bild: Barbara Palffy)
(Bild: Barbara Palffy)
(Bild: Barbara Palffy)

From August 1, the festival in Stockerau will take a hilarious turn with Carlo Goldoni's "The Servant of Two Masters". Alongside Bernd Spitzer as Pantalone and Anna Sophie Krenn as Clarice, audience favorites such as Nadja Maleh, Christoph Fälbl and artistic director Christian Spatzek in Peter Uwira's adaptation will embark on an imaginative journey to the commedia dell arte - and to Venice.

"Aventura" at the Theater im Bunker
It's back to the bunker again this year in Mödling. With "Aventura", the Theater im Bunker will be hosting an extravagant station theater "Of adventures in the head and elsewhere". Under the direction of Bruno Max, 50 performers will join the audience on an eventful quest through world literature and popular culture in the miles of corridors of the air-raid shelter in Mödling from August 11. 

www.operettelangenlois.at

www.theaterzumfuerchten.at

www.festspiele-stockerau.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petra Weichhart
