“Athletes can do a lot in these beds”

"When I get to the airport, the ladies at the AUA counter traditionally roll their eyes a little," laughs Dr. Joachim Westermeier. He already had 600 kilos of medication and medical equipment in his Olympic luggage, but this time he wants to get by with 450 kilos - most of which will be transported to France by car. An incredible 450 items are on his list, with painkillers being the most frequently requested by the athletes - of which there are twelve different ones alone.