Kirchtag is older than the landlord: the village dances!

The preparations for the Almkirchtag take weeks. "It starts with mowing the meadow so that our Kirchtagswiesn, which is guarded by larch trees, is beautiful and ends with setting up the outdoor ambience and catering for our guests. Over 115 people from the club are involved in the Almkirchtag. After all, the proceeds go to the SC Petzen ski talents. "We are very happy, nowadays the traditional costume is the dress for the Petzen-Kirchtag, good footwear is desired for those who take the path on foot," says Vera Kusej from the cable car. The cable car runs up the mountain from 7 am. The event starts with a morning pint at 10 am. This is followed by mass in the St. Anna Chapel. The colorful hustle and bustle at the Almkirchtag starts at 12 noon. The party band "Die 3 Kärntner" will entertain.