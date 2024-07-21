Vorteilswelt
Positive balance

Linz Pflasterspektakel with 220,000 visitors

Nachrichten
21.07.2024 15:00

The perfect weather and around 800 performances made the Linz Pflasterspektakel, which took place from Thursday to Saturday, attractive for 220,000 visitors. They enlivened the city center for three days, which also pleased the catering trade. 

 

Over the three days of the festival, more than 100 soloists and companies from over 30 nations transformed the city center of Linz into a lively stage for outstanding street art.

The variety of performances, ranging from acrobatics and aerial artistry to comedy, clowning, juggling, dance, magic, fire shows, music from all over the world and puppet theater, attracted around 220,000 visitors and created a unique atmosphere full of joie de vivre and light-heartedness.

(Bild: Dostal Harald/Harald Dostal / 2024)
(Bild: Dostal Harald/Harald Dostal / 2024)

Next Pflasterspektakel already planned
More than 800 performances were on the program over the three days. More than half of the artists were guests at the Pflasterspektakel for the first time. 

City Councillor for Culture Doris Lang-Mayerhofer sums up: "The Pflasterspektakel has once again proven its status as the cultural highlight of the Linz Summer of Culture this year. Added to this is the festival's extraordinary importance for tourism and as an economic factor for inner-city gastronomy."

The 37th Linzer Pflasterspektakel will take place from July 17 to 19, 2025.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
