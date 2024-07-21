A sweet job – and a bitter dispute

Penalty payment is collected by execution

All attempts by the confectioner to avert the judgment failed. Now the further proceedings with the help of the Chamber of Labor have also ended in favor of the waitress. After a two-year dispute between the lawyers, the woman can now look forward to a legally binding judgment. To her regret, however, an execution is necessary for her to obtain her rights. The money awarded to her must be collected by the state, as it is said. A bitter aftertaste remains.