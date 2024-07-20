Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At army barracks

All-clear after bomb threat in Klagenfurt

Nachrichten
20.07.2024 16:02

There was excitement in Klagenfurt this afternoon because a caller claimed to have planted a bomb in the Georg Goess barracks.

comment0 Kommentare

A male caller had issued the warning from a telephone booth: A bomb, placed at the Georg Goess barracks area in Klagenfurt. This is not only the home of the 7th Jäger Brigade's Staff Battalion 7, but also of the military commission that checks the suitability of thousands of conscripts from Carinthia, Styria and Tyrol every year.

"There were only just under 20 people in the barracks, so the evacuation went quickly," explains Katrin Horn from the Klagenfurt municipal police command. After the evacuation, explosives experts arrived with two sniffer dogs to search the area. But after a short time the all-clear was given - the professionals were unable to find a bomb. 

Investigations into the caller are ongoing. "One person suspected of the crime has already been arrested," Horn confirms. "The interrogation should show whether the suspicion is confirmed. It is an offense of dangerous threats and would then be reported to the public prosecutor's office."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf