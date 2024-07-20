At army barracks
All-clear after bomb threat in Klagenfurt
There was excitement in Klagenfurt this afternoon because a caller claimed to have planted a bomb in the Georg Goess barracks.
A male caller had issued the warning from a telephone booth: A bomb, placed at the Georg Goess barracks area in Klagenfurt. This is not only the home of the 7th Jäger Brigade's Staff Battalion 7, but also of the military commission that checks the suitability of thousands of conscripts from Carinthia, Styria and Tyrol every year.
"There were only just under 20 people in the barracks, so the evacuation went quickly," explains Katrin Horn from the Klagenfurt municipal police command. After the evacuation, explosives experts arrived with two sniffer dogs to search the area. But after a short time the all-clear was given - the professionals were unable to find a bomb.
Investigations into the caller are ongoing. "One person suspected of the crime has already been arrested," Horn confirms. "The interrogation should show whether the suspicion is confirmed. It is an offense of dangerous threats and would then be reported to the public prosecutor's office."
