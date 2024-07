Argentinian challenges Thiem, Ofner against Neumayer

Thiem, who is retiring at the end of the season, will face Tirante on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Argentinian defeated Andrei Rublev, among others, in Bastad this week. Should Thiem prevail against Tirante, the top seed Sebastian Baez would be waiting in the round of 16. He was defeated by the Argentinian in the final in Kitzbühel last year. Baez, who is ranked 19th in the world, has a bye in the first round of the Tyrolean clay court event.