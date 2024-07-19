Czech speeds through 30 km/h zone at 104 km/h

Last stop Leobersdorf

The day before, an Italian (48) was driving at 172 km/h and thus at a much higher speed on the Südautobahn. And that in a roadworks area where only an "80" was actually permitted. Because the southerner was also overtaking on the right in a way that only a British driver would have been expected to do, and also because he only understood the no-go lines as a suggestion at best, he was stopped by a civil patrol. In the municipal area of Leobersdorf, he had to surrender his car in addition to his driver's license and security deposit.