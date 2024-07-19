Not again!
Czech speeds through 30 km/h zone at 104 km/h
And the radar greets us daily: for the third day in a row, the local police have recorded excessive speeding by foreign drivers: After the speeding Briton and the "speeding" Italian, a speeding Czech has now been caught.
A 39-year-old Briton had 205 km/h on his speedometer when he sped past the radar guns of the traffic police on the Nordautobahn near Poysdorf. As only 130 km/h was permitted here, the officers were "not amused" and confiscated the driving license of the man from the United Kingdom on the spot. The speeding driver also had to pay a security deposit.
Last stop Leobersdorf
The day before, an Italian (48) was driving at 172 km/h and thus at a much higher speed on the Südautobahn. And that in a roadworks area where only an "80" was actually permitted. Because the southerner was also overtaking on the right in a way that only a British driver would have been expected to do, and also because he only understood the no-go lines as a suggestion at best, he was stopped by a civil patrol. In the municipal area of Leobersdorf, he had to surrender his car in addition to his driver's license and security deposit.
Three times the speed limit
Which brings us to Thursday: At around 3 p.m., a police patrol from the Groß-Siegharts police station caught another speeding driver on their radar as part of a district-wide speed trap in Waidhofen an der Thaya. After all, the Czech was consistently driving at 104 km/h. Both in the normal local area and in a 30 km/h zone. Because the 26-year-old was driving more than three times as fast as permitted, his vehicle was also confiscated. He lost his driver's license anyway due to this excessive speeding.
