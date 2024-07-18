Strong start
Golf: Straka in the top field at the British Open!
Golf ace Sepp Straka finished among the leaders on Thursday at the opening round of the 152nd British Open at Royal Troon GC in Scotland!
Austria's number 1 battled his way through some highs and lows in a poisonous wind and ended up with a round of 70 (1 under par) on his scorecard. The Olympic starter, who finished second at the fourth major of the year last year, is now in the top 15 for the time being and is only a few shots behind the leaders.
Excellent starting position for Friday
Wrapped up in a thick sweater, Straka defied the cool, damp conditions and was in joint second place after nine holes with three birdies and one dropped shot. The Vienna native came under pressure on the back nine and made bogeys on holes 11 and 12. In the final round, however, Straka once again put on a great performance, making a birdie on the 17th and missing another shot at the final hole with a long putt by a few centimeters. Friday's starting position in the battle for the cut is therefore excellent.
"The first nine holes against the wind, that's brutal!"
Some of the top stars, on the other hand, were unable to cope with the challenging conditions. US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau from the USA needed 76 strokes to reach the clubhouse on the first day. Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy only played a 78, is in the bottom third and will be fighting to stay in the tournament on Friday. "The conditions are very difficult, we haven't experienced this wind yet this week," said the four-time major winner.
Defending champion Brian Harman from the USA, who played a 73 (2-over par), said: "The back nine is tough, but the first nine holes into the wind, that's just brutal." The coming days promise even more difficult conditions, with rain forecast for the weekend.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
