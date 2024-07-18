Golf: Straka in the top field at the British Open!

"The first nine holes against the wind, that's brutal!"

Some of the top stars, on the other hand, were unable to cope with the challenging conditions. US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau from the USA needed 76 strokes to reach the clubhouse on the first day. Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy only played a 78, is in the bottom third and will be fighting to stay in the tournament on Friday. "The conditions are very difficult, we haven't experienced this wind yet this week," said the four-time major winner.