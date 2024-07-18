New system gives buses and streetcars priority at traffic lights

The name and technology of the new C-ITS (cooperative intelligent traffic technology) system may be a bit unwieldy, but it is easy to explain: 200 buses and streetcars are fitted with a module, as are 165 traffic lights. These devices then communicate with each other via a special, strong WLAN network. As a result, public transport is given priority at traffic lights and buses are more punctual. In addition, you always know exactly where a vehicle is at any given time, which means that connections can be made more easily and timetable information is more accurate.