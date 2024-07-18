Innovation in Graz
New system gives buses and streetcars priority at traffic lights
New modules ensure that buses and streetcars in Graz are given priority at traffic lights and are even more punctual. How the new system also makes timetable information more accurate and the city safer.
The name and technology of the new C-ITS (cooperative intelligent traffic technology) system may be a bit unwieldy, but it is easy to explain: 200 buses and streetcars are fitted with a module, as are 165 traffic lights. These devices then communicate with each other via a special, strong WLAN network. As a result, public transport is given priority at traffic lights and buses are more punctual. In addition, you always know exactly where a vehicle is at any given time, which means that connections can be made more easily and timetable information is more accurate.
According to Holding Graz, the system cost 1.5 million euros to purchase and 50 euros per month per bus.
Stability and speed
"Public transport has priority over private transport," reminds Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner (Greens). "By 2040, we want 80 percent of journeys to be made by public transport, bike or on foot." This is nothing new in principle; buses and streetcars have had priority at 156 of Graz's 316 traffic lights since 1994. However, the new system increases the reliability of the means of transport from 85 to 99 percent. It is not about more speed, but more stability, say the experts.
In the next step, emergency vehicles will also be equipped with the system. It will also form the basis for automated driving in the future.
