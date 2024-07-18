"Merde" in Nice
Christian Mucha really stinks in France
He loves the country, he loves the language, he loves the people . . . It's just that Viennese publisher Christian Mucha can't smell his neighbors anymore. Especially when it's oppressively hot, as it is these days. But that's not because of the people, but rather because of their legacies and the removal from the luxury mile that the magazine publisher once bought into at great expense.
The rich have had enough! And especially the Viennese celebrity publisher Christian Mucha, who (as already reported here) has built his own home in the very best location in Nice. It plays all the pieces, leaving nothing to be desired by Mucha and his wife Ekaterina. Although, there is one thing that really stinks for the couple, who spend around three months a year there.
It stinks big time
Their posh abode is in the immediate vicinity of the world-famous celebrity hotel Negresco. There, where guests fork out around 1,600 euros a night, it stinks. In the truest sense of the word.
"The Hotel Le Negresco - a gigantic traditional building in Nice that covers an entire block - is the best-known hotel on the Côte d'Azur," Mucha elaborates, "but when the hotel's drain is emptied every few weeks and the garbage from the 5-star hotel is sucked into sewage trucks, then the guests, the residents and passers-by suffer!" He continues: "Because the Negresco then turns into a stink bomb on the world-famous Promenade des Anglais for several hours."
"Merde" is disposed of by truck
As he wants to know, there is no "normal" disposal of faeces - and that in such an establishment. . "There's no modern ring main, it's done with sewage trucks that connect to the hotel's drainage system with meter-long hoses," says the publisher, who also owns a castle in Carinthia, and, "Then it stinks. Huge!" The hotel does nothing about it, nor does the city. "And of course the guests have no idea what will happen to them when they open the windows or patio doors of their rooms while the "Merde" is being disposed of."
So what is left for Christian Mucha to do? We could really only think of three alternatives: either he enters into a legal dispute with the local hotel industry - not very likely. He finds himself a new place to stay - not really an option. Or (perhaps the best solution in the short term) to simply keep the air on, hold his nose and close the windows during the period of odor nuisance. . .
