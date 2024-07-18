Christian Mucha really stinks in France

"Merde" is disposed of by truck

As he wants to know, there is no "normal" disposal of faeces - and that in such an establishment. . "There's no modern ring main, it's done with sewage trucks that connect to the hotel's drainage system with meter-long hoses," says the publisher, who also owns a castle in Carinthia, and, "Then it stinks. Huge!" The hotel does nothing about it, nor does the city. "And of course the guests have no idea what will happen to them when they open the windows or patio doors of their rooms while the "Merde" is being disposed of."