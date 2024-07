After 20 years: SCR Altach loses its main sponsor

Daniel Mair, Managing Director of CASHPOINT, says: "It has been an honor for us to accompany SCR Altach as its main sponsor for 20 years. The joint successes and the positive development of the club have made our partnership stand out. Our CASHPOINT brand has been enormously strengthened by this partnership. We have decided not to extend the expiring contract as main sponsor. We wish SCR Altach continued success and all the best for the future."