Herbs for inner balance and more love lust

For many women, it starts in their heads a few days beforehand: they think they feel a slight pulling sensation in their lower abdomen. It then comes in full force with the menstrual period: pain in the abdomen, perhaps accompanied by nausea and diarrhea. "Some women are really scared when they get their period," says Doris Kern, herbal expert from Peilstein. "But nature gives us regional medicinal herbs that support us."