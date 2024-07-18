Handball U20 European Championship
Ländle-Youngsters in the fight for the semi-finals
Three wins, one draw and only one defeat! So far, the U20 European Championship is going very well for Austria's men's handball team. A record that could be improved even further today with a win against Portugal - especially as a complete success would also secure a place in the semi-finals.
"What we didn't manage against Spain worked against Portugal. We had a very good retreat, were excellent in defense and made it really difficult for Iceland," said Austria's team boss Michael Draca after the clear 34:26 (16:10) victory in the U20 European Championship match against the Vikings.
Ländle-Boys in the middle instead of just being there
With Marko Bogojevic from Bregenz and Hard wing Lennio Sgonc, two Vorarlberg players are also part of the red-white-red team in Slovenia. While the 20-year-old Sgonc has scored eight goals so far, Bogojevic even leads the goalkeeping statistics. As back-up to Fivers goalkeeper Leon Bergmann, the 18-year-old - who will play for the Würzburger Wölfe in the new season - has kept 43.5 percent of shots on target in Slovenia so far.
Portugal a tough task
This is one of the reasons why Draca's team is back in the race for the semi-finals. The top two teams in each of the two main round groups qualify for the semi-finals. The ÖHB team is currently in third place in Group G, level on points with Spain and one point behind leaders Portugal. This means that a victory over the Portuguese today (12) could secure them a place in the semi-finals.
"We now have a great chance of reaching the semi-finals, but we also know what a tough task awaits us," explains Draca, whose lads can at least celebrate a top 8 place either way.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.