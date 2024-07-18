Project in Jogelland
Extraordinary photographs in the open air
Yes, you can believe your eyes when you suddenly see large-format photographic works in the middle of the East Styrian landscape. The Joff - Joglland Outdoor Photo Festival - is presenting this unusual exhibition for the second time.
The Joff is an initiative of the market town of Birkfeld, which aims to make the most beautiful pictures by amateur photographers accessible to a wide audience. While last year's motto was "With us!", this year's motto was "Moved". And the response was huge - with amazing results that show just how many ways the term "movement" can be interpreted.
From the large number of submissions, a jury of three experts finally selected 53 works by 33 artists from four federal states, which now adorn public spaces in the region. Most of the artists honored in the exhibition belong to one of the many Styrian photo clubs, but there are also works by amateur photographers. And this time there are also entries from Burgenland, Lower Austria and even Vorarlberg.
It is particularly nice that a group of schoolgirls from the BORG / PTS Birkfeld is once again taking part this year, having developed a project entitled "(e)motions" under the direction of Denise Tosun. These photos can be seen in the nature experience garden at the school.
The large-format works can be admired on a trail from the Kirchplatz Birkfeld to the garden at the BORG, as well as on a kind of photo island at Gasthaus Gallbrunner in Waisenegg 78. The Joff runs until October 27.
