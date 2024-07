Trapped by truck: car burst into flames

A tire blowout on the freeway is always a critical situation, but in the case of a truck, other road users are also quickly in danger. "The accident happened today at around 11:28 a.m. right by the Griffen highway exit. The tire of a truck suddenly burst for an unexplained reason," explained Chief Inspector Mario Nemetz in response to an inquiry from Krone. "This caused the vehicle to veer into the other lane."