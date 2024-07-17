Mikl-Leitner sets motto for new head of the FMA

"Whoever moves into the executive floor of the FMA: It's time to shed the false pride there, open their eyes and scrap the KIM regulation without replacement. The FMA is deliberately sabotaging many young people's lifelong dream of owning their own home. And it is also sabotaging the business location. I'm not the only one saying that. Many experts have now joined me in my criticism. It's time to get off our high horse and finally show some insight. This must be part of the job profile of the new FMA management team," explains the head of Lower Austria.