Sturm is already planning for the Champions League

Sturm's training center, Tuesday morning. The clock shows eleven, the thermometer 30 degrees. The double winner sweats in the sweltering heat under Christian Ilzer. Training at a cooler time is not an option for the coach: "I would upset the players' entire biorhythm." Shows: Sturm leaves nothing to chance. Not even when it comes to preparing for the coming season with the Champions League as a highlight. Which has long since cast its shadow.