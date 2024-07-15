Orban's trip to Putin:
Furious Von der Leyen now orders boycott
Following Hungary's head of government Viktor Orban's solo efforts in Ukraine policy, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has reacted with a boycott decision.
The German leader has announced that no commissioners will take part in future informal ministerial meetings under the leadership of the current EU Council Presidency in Hungary, only senior officials. In addition, the EU Commission will forego the traditional inaugural visit to the Hungarian Presidency, a spokesperson announced. In a letter to the heads of the EU institutions, 63 MEPs had previously called for Hungary's voting rights in the Council of the EU to be withdrawn: "The Hungarian Presidency has only just begun and Prime Minister Orban has already caused considerable damage." The letter was initiated by the Estonian Riho Terras (EPP). The designated NEOS MEPs Helmut Brandstätter and Anna Stürgkh and ÖVP MEP Lukas Mandl signed from Austria.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose country has held the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU since July 1, has "exploited and abused the role of the Council Presidency". Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Council President Charles Michel and Parliament President Roberta Metsola were called upon to do everything in their power to revoke Hungary's voting rights. This could be done as part of the Article 7 proceedings against the country, which were initiated several years ago for violations of the rule of law.
Orban's "peace missions" in the crossfire of criticism
The letter criticizes the Hungarian prime minister's numerous self-proclaimed "peace missions" since the beginning of July, in particular to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. He had "deliberately misrepresented his powers" and "deliberately created the impression that he was acting on behalf of the entire EU". In addition, Orbán is actively undermining common EU positions, for example with regard to a ceasefire in Ukraine.
In view of this "abuse of power", the EU leaders are called upon to take "decisive action". "Mere verbal condemnations" have "no effect". Hungary is currently the only country against which Article 7 proceedings are still ongoing. The one against Poland was discontinued in June due to insufficient progress on reforms. So far, these proceedings have never gone so far as to deprive an EU country of its voting rights. The prerequisite for a withdrawal of voting rights is a unanimous decision by the remaining member states.
In his travels, Orban is not only abusing his role, but also jeopardizing the unity of the European Union. By pretending to represent the entire EU, Orbán is clearly overstepping his authority.
Helmut Brandstätter, NEOS-EU-Abgeordneter
"In his travels, Orban is not only abusing his role, but also jeopardizing the unity of the European Union. By pretending to represent the entire EU, Orbán is clearly overstepping his authority. In view of this serious situation, mere verbal condemnations are no longer enough. It is now urgent that we act and withdraw Hungary's voting rights in the Council in order to preserve the integrity and capacity to act of our Union," commented letter signatory Helmut Brandstätter, NEOS foreign policy spokesperson and MEP-designate. The NEOS also appeal to all national and European representatives to present a united and unified front to the Hungarian Council President.
EU Parliament meets in Strasbourg on Tuesday
The European Parliament, which was elected at the beginning of June, meets for the first time in Strasbourg on Tuesday. The first resolution of the new Parliament, which is to be adopted on Wednesday evening, could also criticize Orban: This could be in the context of a resolution on support for Ukraine. Hungary has blocked several EU decisions in support of Ukraine in recent months. A year ago, a large majority of the Parliament already called for the Hungarian Council Presidency to be suspended. According to the parliamentary agenda, Orbán will not speak at the first plenary session during Hungary's rotating presidency. He is not due to present his country's priorities until September. It is customary for this to happen at the first session.
