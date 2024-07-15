Furious Von der Leyen now orders boycott

EU Parliament meets in Strasbourg on Tuesday

The European Parliament, which was elected at the beginning of June, meets for the first time in Strasbourg on Tuesday. The first resolution of the new Parliament, which is to be adopted on Wednesday evening, could also criticize Orban: This could be in the context of a resolution on support for Ukraine. Hungary has blocked several EU decisions in support of Ukraine in recent months. A year ago, a large majority of the Parliament already called for the Hungarian Council Presidency to be suspended. According to the parliamentary agenda, Orbán will not speak at the first plenary session during Hungary's rotating presidency. He is not due to present his country's priorities until September. It is customary for this to happen at the first session.