The anticipation among the flag bearers is huge

Lukas Weißhaidinger's broad chest

A month ago, discus thrower Lukas Weißhaidinger proved at the European Championships in Rome that he is also a force to be reckoned with in Paris. The silver medal gives the Upper Austrian giant wings and encourages him to travel to the Games with a broad chest. He already dusted off a medal in Tokyo three years ago - possibly a good omen to make it onto the podium this time too.



In addition to the athletes already mentioned, the video also features interviews with Corinna Kuhnle (canoeing), Elisabeth Straka (archery), Alex Horst & Julian Hörl (beach volleyball) and the Alexandri sisters Eirini-Marina and Anna-Maria (synchronized swimming).