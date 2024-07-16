Drunk driver (36) raced towards police officers

Alcohol lowers the inhibition threshold and sometimes leads to increased aggression. All this left a 36-year-old man unimpressed on the evening of February 8, but he still got behind the wheel of his car drunk and drove through Steyr (Upper Austria). Police officers noticed him because he was speeding through two junctions, meaning that other road users could only avoid collisions by braking hard.

Speeding towards police officers

When they tried to stop him, the 36-year-old apparently saw red: first he rammed into a police car, damaging it. At full throttle, he also drove towards an officer - who had to jump to safety and suffered whiplash injuries. Another officer suffered injuries to his left hand.