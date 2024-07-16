Up to three years in prison
Drunk driver (36) raced towards police officers
Getting behind the wheel of a car while drunk is bad enough. Speeding across junctions and endangering others in the process is worse. A 36-year-old man topped this: because he rammed into a police car and sped towards an officer, he had to answer to the Steyr Provincial Court on Tuesday.
Alcohol lowers the inhibition threshold and sometimes leads to increased aggression. All this left a 36-year-old man unimpressed on the evening of February 8, but he still got behind the wheel of his car drunk and drove through Steyr (Upper Austria). Police officers noticed him because he was speeding through two junctions, meaning that other road users could only avoid collisions by braking hard.
Speeding towards police officers
When they tried to stop him, the 36-year-old apparently saw red: first he rammed into a police car, damaging it. At full throttle, he also drove towards an officer - who had to jump to safety and suffered whiplash injuries. Another officer suffered injuries to his left hand.
Many accusations
As a result, today, Tuesday, July 16, he has to answer for grievous bodily harm, grossly negligent endangerment of physical safety, grievous damage to property and resisting public authority at Steyr Provincial Court. The sentence is up to three years imprisonment.
