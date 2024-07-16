Cast your vote!
“Green” mobility is picking up speed
Traffic jams, air pollution, climate change - at every turn, we are confronted with the consequences of poor traffic development. But there are also positive examples, which are now being presented as part of the Mobility Award. Lower Austria is at the forefront. The award is presented by public voting.
The largest federal state is repeatedly criticized for sealing large areas of land. But there are other ways. This is demonstrated by projects submitted this year for the Mobility Award of the Austrian Transport Association (VCÖ).
Trees in the city center
The redesign of the main square in Amstetten with 70 new trees and the city forest in Wieselburg were nominated by a jury of experts. There, 5900 square meters of land near the train station will be rededicated and turned into a recreational area.
Strolling around the city
The conversion of the Promenadenring in St. Pölten, which brings more greenery and space for cyclists and pedestrians into the city center, has received a lot of attention from experts in the "traffic calming" category.
Lower Austria among the leaders
Lower Austria is strongly represented in the VCÖ Mobility Award with a total of nine projects. From 383 submissions nationwide, the five best projects in each of 13 categories were selected by experts.
